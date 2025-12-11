RBI scraps plan to limit corporate current accounts to two big lenders
The RBI has withdrawn its restrictive proposal on current accounts for corporate borrowers after a pushback from private banks. The revised guidelines permit banks to offer accounts based on customer requirements, aiming to balance competition and improve monitoring of borrower cash flows.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has withdrawn its proposal that had said that only two banks should be allowed to open current accounts for a corporate borrower, with each of the lenders holding at least 10% of the total loans given by the entire banking sector to that company.