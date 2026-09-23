Public bond issues lose favour, companies' fundraising at 3-year low

Subhana Shaikh
3 min read23 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The slowdown comes amid a sharp rise in yields due to the West Asia war-triggered spike in crude oil prices, which is fuelling inflation worries.(Pixabay)
Summary
Companies raised 3,898 crore through public bond issues between 1 April and 21 September, down from 4,740 crore in the year-ago period

Mumbai: Public bond fundraising has slipped to a three-year low as companies look to lean on cheaper bank credit lines, while higher yields, longer execution timelines and difficulty in selling bonds in the secondary market keep the public route unattractive for these borrowers, according to three debt capital market officials.

Companies raised 3,898 crore through public bond issues between 1 April and 21 September, down from 4,740 crore in the year-ago period, according to Primedatabase.com. The number of issues fell to 15 from 20.

Also Read | Retail bond investing needs a stronger secondary market to grow: Suresh Darak

Fundraising through this route was last lower during the comparable period of FY23, when it was at 3,374 crore.

In a public issue, companies can borrow funds by offering debt securities for subscription by the general public, as against private placement that entails issuance of securities to select entities, largely institutional investors.

The slowdown comes amid a sharp rise in yields due to the West Asia war-triggered spike in crude oil prices, which is fuelling inflation worries. This is turning issuers towards cheaper bank funding lines as well as the growing cost advantage of private placements.

The weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of scheduled commercial banks fell to 8.52% in July from 8.99% in March, latest RBI data showed.

“Corporate bond issuances are currently facing competition from bank credit, as the latter remained relatively stable,” V.R.C. Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank, said. Borrowers with bank limits and easy access bank credit are likely to prefer bank funding over the bond market when the cost differential is favourable, Reddy said.

Yield on the 10-year corporate bond issued by benchmark National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has risen by 15 basis points to 7.83% since 2 April. Yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond was at 7.05% on Monday.

The corporate bond fundraising was mostly concentrated in April, when ICL Fincorp, Capri Global Capital and Muthoot Fincorp together raised 1,010 crore. Kosamattam Finance raised 300 crore in May, while Edelweiss Financial Services, Muthoot Mercantile and Prachay Capital raised a combined 485 crore in June. Muthoot Fincorp added another 600 crore in June-July, followed by four such deals in August and two in September, data from Primedatabase.com showed.

The economics of a public issue are another constraint, said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder of Rockfort Fincap.

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“The first issue is cost. A public issue involves merchant banker fees, legal and due diligence costs, extensive documentation and disclosures, listing costs, advertising, marketing and distribution expenses,” he said.

Private placements can offer faster execution and greater pricing flexibility, he said, while institutional investors can take large allocations. That makes the institutional route more efficient for issuers that can access it, particularly when yields are moving.

But it's not that private placements have had a robust run. “Generally, corporate bond issuances by way of private placements have also fallen this year, which has also impacted public issuances. This is largely because yields have remained elevated and secondly, the (geopolitical) uncertainties," a senior debt merchant banker said.

Also Read | What to look at beyond a bond’s rating

Private-placement fundraising through corporate bonds also moderated so far in FY27, with issuers raising 5.09 trillion between 1 April and 21 September, over 2% lower than the 5.22 trillion raised in the year-ago period. The number of issues fell to 1,861 from 1,933 a year ago, Primedatabase.com showed.

The public market also faces a structural retail problem. Srinivasan said investors may compare corporate bond coupons with bank fixed deposits, while the secondary market can make exits difficult. “Listing a bond does not automatically create liquidity,” he said. “Unless there are active two-way quotes and sufficient trading interest in an individual ISIN (International Securities Identification Number), a retail investor may struggle to exit without accepting a price concession.”

For the public issue segment to expand, Srinivasan believes that the market needs not just easier access for retail investors but stronger confidence that they can exit once they have bought a bond.

While AAA-rated issuers will continue to dominate the private placement route, lower-rated borrowers—including the A+ and A- rated ones—would continue to go for public issues, said Vinay Pai, head of fixed income at Equirus Capital.

About the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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