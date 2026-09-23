Public bond issues lose favour, companies' fundraising at 3-year low

Mumbai: Public bond fundraising has slipped to a three-year low as companies look to lean on cheaper bank credit lines, while higher yields, longer execution timelines and difficulty in selling bonds in the secondary market keep the public route unattractive for these borrowers, according to three debt capital market officials.
Companies raised ₹3,898 crore through public bond issues between 1 April and 21 September, down from ₹4,740 crore in the year-ago period, according to Primedatabase.com. The number of issues fell to 15 from 20.