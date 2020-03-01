Corporates are now consolidating their banking needs, experts say

MUMBAI : The creation of a common loan market with a level-playing field for different classes of investors will improve chances of resolution when loans go bad, bankers said at a panel discussion on “Mitigating Risks: Turning the NPA challenges into an opportunity". Considering that the nitty-gritty of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has now been ironed out, more investors will be interested in stressed asset investments in India, they said.

Speaking from the perspective of public sector lenders, C.S. Setty, managing director of State Bank of India, said one of the challenges of the resolution process has been the large size of the creditor community in loan assets. “Adding to the complication is the multiple classes of lenders. For example, you are familiar with large housing finance companies (HFCs) we are trying to resolve with multiple classes of creditors that are governed by multiple regulators. Our big challenge is in managing this."

“The other challenge is the multiple banking arrangements that were created to ensure the flow of credit to needy sectors. But this has further complicated the situation at the resolution stage. There are multiple lenders with multiple security structures. How do you handle this kind of alphabet soup when you need to find a resolution? There are huge conflicts of interest," Setty said. “When we went into insolvency with some assets, we found that multiple types of lenders were not as much an issue as the different security structures. When we lent, we assumed that if you have a priority charge on a security, you have preference over others. This security structure enables us to lend at an affordable pricing. When the issue of whether a security gives priority in payment came up, we found that traditional ways of lending have to be revisited."

“While there is clarity on this for the insolvency stage after the Essar Steel resolution, this is still a problem in pre-insolvency resolution. So some lenders won’t sign an inter-creditor agreement (ICA) because they have exclusive charge on a certain asset, they don’t want to join the consortium to try to find a resolution," he added.

To a question on why private sector banks haven’t been able to handle crises better than their public sector peers, Rajiv Anand, executive director of wholesale banking at Axis Bank, said: “We are just as much a part of the multiple banking or consortium banking arrangements. Once an account becomes delinquent, you need to work with all bankers together. The decision-making across the consortium will be ultimately driven by the bank that is the slowest. It is fair to say that in many cases, as bankers, we haven’t worked fast enough to find a resolution. And in terms of the kind of settlement we have got for value and time, as bankers we could have done a better job. There is a sense of urgency now among all bankers to work at a resolution process faster now."

Shetty of SBI said, going forward, India’s largest banker will not be part of consortiums with more than 10 lenders. “In fact," Anand added, “corporates are now consolidating their banking requirements. They are reorganizing or getting out of consortiums and consolidating with the few banks they want to bank with."

The stressed asset market has so far got limited interest from overseas investors. Rahul Chawla, managing director and head of global credit trading at Deutsche Bank India, said: “Those who want to put money to use in India’s stressed asset space are as enthusiastic now as they were in the beginning. Before the Essar resolution, there was interest but it did not culminate because of how long the process took. Post Essar, we know where we stand in the waterfall structure."

“We are also seeing more secondary trading activity now because people have surety on what will happen through the resolution process. When I look at stressed asset loan sales now as an investor, I know I have to factor in time value of money and other factors, but I don’t have to worry about what kind of paper I have and what value it has. Obviously, the strategics are the first to jump into larger situations because they want to build a bigger base. But I still believe international community continues to have India as a focus."

Nikhil Shah, managing director at Alvarez and Marsal, said foreign investors have some key strategies for bad loan investments. “One, they are looking to buy bank loans, bonds or distressed paper from existing creditors, and are willing to go through the restructuring process. The second is buying companies through the insolvency process, but the challenge is that there is more interest from strategic investors in the larger assets, who can bring more value because of synergy; so they can pay more."

“But with more clarity on the law now, more private equity and distressed asset buyers will take interest. The third is the class of investors that offer special financing, mezzanine financing, or any other distressed interim financing during an insolvency case. I think we’re going to see more activity in all these categories now," Shah added.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bringing in the 7 June circular to regulate the insolvency decision taken by banks, there are some benefits that banks see. Setty of SBI said one major enabler is that “we can sign an ICA before distress sets in and all lenders have to abide by the terms and conditions. The other thing is that if you are allowing mutual funds, insurance companies and other lenders not regulated by RBI into participating in the loan market, how you can have different rules and regulations? We have to move into a common loan market mechanism where once you take exposure, you have to prepare for a default situation."

If you say you are a debt fund investor and can’t take a haircut, that won’t work. You have to take the risk. Whichever business you are in, once you participate in a loan, you are guided by the loan market framework. The loan market should determine what needs to be done in different scenarios."

Share Via