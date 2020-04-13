Covid-19: Bank of Baroda moves IT, treasury ops outside Maharashtra, says CEO

MUMBAI: State owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has shifted its information technology (IT) and treasury operations to alternative sites outside Maharashtra as part of its business continuity plan amid the nationwide lockdown to counter the covid-19 outbreak, said the lender's chief executive officer (CEO) Sanjiv Chadha.

Keeping the two critical functions of the bank running is necessary, Chadha said. “We had to make sure that the bank is covid-19 proof when it came to these two functions," Chadha told Mint over a phone call, adding that the bank's IT facility will operate out of Hyderabad and treasury from Vadodara.

Maharashtra, India’s financial capital, has over 2,000 patients infected by the deadly virus, highest among all states. As most of the country's top commercial banks are based in the state's capital, Mumbai, they had to device strategies to keep their important operations running.

“For us, the priority was to keep the bank running because in these times while you cannot have the exalted status of health workers and policemen, banks are very critical in terms of contribution to making sure that the economy is running," said Chadha.

“We soon realised that the situation was worsening and there is a possibility that people cannot make it to places of work in Mumbai," he said. That is when the bank decided to move critical functions out of Mumbai to other cities.

Chadha also said Bank of Baroda has been conducting its credit committee meetings pretty much as usual.

“The volume of credit proposals, which is typically high at this time of the year, is quite high," he said.

The bank has put in place a scheme, which will allow all its corporate and small business customers to have access to an emergency facility that corresponds to 10% of their fund-based facilities. It has also allowed 20% of the emergency facility to be drawn, despite no drawing power, for payment of salaries, he said.

“For small businesses, we are also trying to see if we can have a format for these applications, which can be electronically transmitted and approved," said Chadha.

Several public-sector banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Bank of India (BoI), Indian Bank and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) have rolled out similar facilities for their borrowers.

Mint had reported on 26 March that state-owned banks have created emergency funds to help companies continue operations and even pay employee salaries as corporate borrowers frantically seek help to tide over the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.