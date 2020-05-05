Covid-19: Digital lenders face first-ever slowdown, seek new normal amid crisis

BENGALURU: The digital lending industry, which has surged in the past few years, faces its first-ever slowdown due to the covid-19 crisis, with credit volumes taking a severe hit for many startups.

“A large part of the impact started right after the country went into lockdown, since something of this scale hasn’t happened in the past. It became clear that large lenders including digital lenders were unprepared for a situation like this," said Naveen Kukreja, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.

"Since we work with various lenders, we see approval rates of new loans in the 10% to 25% margin compared to original volumes," Kukreja added.

Digital lenders expect guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for full digitisation and allowing eKYC and eSign mandates to curb the requirement of taking physical signatures from borrowers.

“We believe that there will be full scale digitisation in disbursing loans, but it is still a few months away, since the RBI has its hands full. eKYC will be allowed to NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) in order to avoid physical interactions and take wet signatures for disbursing loans. They have opened video-KYC for banks and might open that for NBFCs as well," said Harshvardhan Lunia, co-founder and CEO, Lendingkart.

eKYC was suspended for NBFCs after the Supreme Court (SC), in 2018, had ruled that private entities cannot force anyone to share Aadhaar details for KYC authentication.

The worst hit by the digital lending slowdown are micro-finance institutions (MFIs), who rely on manual interventions to deploy loans.

“If eKYC norms for NBFCs were in place, many well-placed fintechs could continue with their origination," said Anurag Jain, founder KredX and executive member Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI).

Jain added that DLAI has also put in place a new code of conduct to discourage any kind of unethical practices in the industry.

“The DLAI has also put across a code of conduct for digital lenders in order to ensure that any unethical practices like overcharging of customers is discouraged. Each member which is a part of the DLAI will have to adhere to this code of conduct and we will try to provide clarity on charges and fees, which lenders can charge on different products," Jain said.

With the current crisis, digital lending startups and NBFCs said pricing of loans to borrowers may rise and loan ticket sizes may reduce. There might also be a shift towards short-term loans, rather than long-term lending prospects.

“Pricing will definitely go up by 100 to 200 basis points (bps) and short-duration loans with smaller ticket sizes will be the new normal. Even from our perspective, we might start focusing on the 12-month loan category," adds Lunia.

As per industry experts, banks have absorbed their customer acquisition teams into their collection operations to ensure low delinquency. Further, some digital lenders also confirmed that they are now collaborating with similar players to launch products and diversify risk, on a case-by-case basis.

“Co-origination as a model exists and has already seen traction in terms of multitude of partnerships getting signed between banks and NBFCs in the pre-covid era. The model is yet to see traction in the market. However, this crisis is likely to give a boost to this model since banks have adequate liquidity, while some NBFC’s are facing liquidity issues," adds Bhavik Hathi, managing director (MD), Alvarez & Marsal India, a management consultancy.

Fintech founders are calling the slowdown ‘demonetisation’ for digital lenders in India.

“We see recovery through a three-axis approach. First it will be based on geographies, based on relaxations of the lockdown, where SMEs will restart their businesses and register the need of working capital. Then we see it as sectoral, where lending will skew towards sectors reporting faster recoveries. Finally, we see it as a digital regulatory approach, where there will be regulatory tweaks to bring in eKYC and other relaxations for digital lenders," said Sashank Rishyasringa, co-founder and MD, Capital Float, a digital lender.

Despite the moratorium announced by the RBI in March amid the covid-19 disruptions, digital lending startups have not received any benefits from banks and other large financial institutions.

