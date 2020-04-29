Covid-19 disruption could tilt credit scale in favour of corporates

MUMBAI: Indian lenders who have been for several years now pivoting towards retail loans could see a shift towards corporate credit, at least in the near term, as a result of the covid-19 shock to the economy, experts said.

Industry experts said as companies start production after the lockdown, they would require working capital to tide over the after-effects of this disruption. While demand for capital expenditure (capex) is not expected to revive anytime soon, working capital loans will still be needed.

Pallav Mohapatra, chief executive of Central Bank of India said retail loans are not expected to pick up immediately as consumer demand could take a while to revive completely from the covid-19 effect.

“If new properties are not coming up for sale, at least for some time after the lockdown, then there may be limited demand for home loans. There may be some takeover of loans but little growth because of supply-side issues immediately after the lockdown," said Mohapatra.

Home loans account for over half of the total retail loans and any slack in housing credit will affect the retail loan book of banks. As on 28 February, total housing loans from banks stood at ₹13.28 trillion, 52% of total retail loans of ₹25.32 trillion.

However, in case of corporate loans, definitely there will be demand, added Mohapatra. According to him, the retail demand will also gradually pickup but it will be preceded by corporate demand.

“Once businesses start functioning and employees start receiving regular remunerations, they will see a restoration of their purchasing power. This will lead of a rise in retail demand for loans at a later stage," said Mohapatra.

Experts also pointed out that retail loan growth will be subdued for some time over the recent spate of job losses and a sense of prevailing uncertainty in the minds of the consumer.

“In the near-term for FY21 there will be an impact on growth. While borrowers are uncertain about their jobs, even lenders are unsure about the repaying capability of retail customers," an analyst said on condition of anonymity.

The analyst cited above said that since the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are trying to revive flow of credit, lenders would prefer to lend to corporates because that would move the needle more than retail loans on an aggregate level. “Banks, sitting on excess liquidity will start pushing loans to corporates as a result of these directives and delay aggressive lending to the retail segment before a clearer picture emerges," he said.

Mint reported on 27 April that the finance ministry has been seeking daily updates from banks about covid-19 credit lines and reassessment of borrowers’ working capital limits. The covid-19 emergency credit line is to be processed and disbursed between three to six working days, the ministry told banks in a 16 April circular. Working capital reassessment up to ₹5 crore and above ₹5 crore must be disbursed within six to nine and 12-15 working days, respectively, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, some banks are already seeing a higher growth in their corporate book, as compared to their retail loan book. India’s largest private sector HDFC Bank gave some insights on corporate credit growth in the March quarter. The bank’s retail advances grew by 14.8% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis and its wholesale loans witnessed a 28.2% y-o-y growth.

Rahul Shukla, group head of corporate banking and business banking told analysts on 18 April that an analysis of its top 20 disbursements by value during the quarter, shows 41.9% was towards working capital requirements, 23.6% towards capital expenditure, 15.5% was balance sheet borrowing for acquisition of assets. Another 9.3% was towards on-lending for priority sector lending (PSL) purposes, and the balance 9.7% comprised other reasons, said Shukla.

The total bank loans to industries stood at ₹27.92 trillion as on 28 February, of which loans to large corporates were at ₹23.13 trillion.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated