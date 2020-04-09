MUMBAI: Struggling with slackening credit growth, expected to decline further, Indian banks have started lowering interest rates and easing credit score requirements for retail customers to push new loans.

At least four banks, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra have introduced these loans for their existing borrowers and salary account holders.

The loans, given as part of their covid-19 package, are for a maximum tenor of 36 to 60 months. Three large lenders, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Union Bank of India have lowered interest rates by close to 200 basis points (bps) for these loans.

Bank of Baroda will now charge a 10.25% interest for covid-19 retail loans of up to ₹5 lakh. According to information available at the bank's website, the state-owned lender’s personal loan interest rates begin at 10.5% and go beyond 12.5%.

"The bank has also decided to relax the Cibil score for these top-up loans to existing customers to 650 from 700 and are applicable to existing home loan, auto loan and loan against property (LAP) customers," said a person aware of the development, adding that the lender has decided to roll out this scheme after feedback from its branch-level bankers.

In the case of Union Bank of India, the loan is being offered at their external benchmark linked lending rate of 7.2% and for Cibil scores of 650 and above. The bank typically charges 9.3-13.4% for other personal loans and has decided to reduce it, considering loans under the covid-19 scheme are only for existing customers.

Another large public sector bank, Bank of India has set a Cibil score of at least 675 to avail these loans.

“For Bank of India and Union Bank of India, the loans are also available to salary account holders and not just existing borrowers," said another person aware of the development.

Experts said loan growth will remain muted even in FY21.

Karthik Srinivasan, group head – financial sector ratings, ICRA, said although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has deferred the scheduled increase in regulatory capital requirements of banks by six months, a lack of budgeted capital for public sector banks for FY21 will limit credit growth for lenders to around 6%. The rating agency also believes that bad loan generation will increase as compared to earlier expectations of moderation and credit costs will remain elevated and recoveries will get pushed back.

To be sure, banks have decided to sanction these loans only to borrowers whose existing loans are classified as standard, the second person said, adding that even special mention accounts (SMA1 and SMA2) are not eligible, despite being standard.

Under RBI guidelines, banks classify loans with overdue between 31 days and 60 days as SMA1 and the ones with overdue 61-90 days as SMA2. Both SMA1 and SMA2 fall under the standard category of loans. It is only after a loan is overdue beyond 90 days that it is termed non-performing and substandard.

Non-food credit stood at ₹100.8 trillion, showing a growth 6.07% year-on-year for the fortnight ended 13 March, according to data from RBI.

Analysts also said fresh lending rates have started declining but the spread between average lending rate on outstanding and fresh loans continues to be high at around 90 bps.

“With the 210 bps decrease in repo rate since January 2019, lending rates are likely to soften. For repo-linked loans, we believe the spread between the repo and deposit rates will drive net interest margin (NIM) outlook, which at this time is still quite high, given the sharp reduction in the repo rate from the last policy meeting," said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.