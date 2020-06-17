Covid-19 impact: FinMin asked PSBs to ‘defer avoidable expenditure’

The development comes days after the finance ministry asked all departments and ministries to not initiate new schemes in the current financial year. However, schemes and funds sanctioned under the recently announced relief measure schemes--Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package--and any other special package or announcement will be attended to. Schemes already approved for the current financial year will also remain suspended till March 31, 2021.