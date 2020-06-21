MUMBAI: Lack of ample credit demand and the option to pick and choose borrowers has left Indian lenders overflowing with liquidity during the covid-19 lockdown, causing them to beef up their holdings of government bonds.

Measured by the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), such bond holdings have grown by 259 basis points (bps) between 27 March and 5 June to 27.97%, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A bank’s SLR is expressed as its investments in central, state government and other approved securities as a percentage of its net demand and time liabilities (NDTL). The central bank mandates a minimum SLR holding of 18%.

Experts said that a mix of surplus liquidity, risk-aversion by banks and the attractiveness of government securities has led to banks investing more in SLR bonds.

“These are safe investments and giving relatively better returns. This trend will continue as long as the demand for bank credit is low and banks are cherry-picking their customers," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings.

Data from RBI also showed that non-food credit has shrunk on a year-to-date basis between 27 March and 5 June by ₹1.51 trillion to ₹101.69 trillion. However, on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food credit has grown 6.2%, the data showed.

“Banks are ready to lend only to the top-rated borrowers and that is happening in the bond market as well. People are investing in public sector bonds and in those of highly-rated private companies," said Sabnavis.

Bankers expect to see a pickup in credit from the latter part of the year. Arijit Basu, managing director, State Bank of India (SBI) recently said at Mint’s Pivot or Perish webinar that he expects loans to grow from the December quarter of FY21.

“As far as the retail side is concerned, the bank is trying its best. Already from the second half of May onwards, retail demand is slowly coming back, home loans and personal loans are again seeing an uptick," he said, adding that while the current narrative is on how banks are risk-averse, in reality, there is no risk aversion for good quality credit.

“There is no risk aversion for good quality credit after we go through the standard process. On one hand the banks are blamed that you have taken up poor quality credit and on the other hand, you are now being told you have to go forward and lend irrespective of what the quality is. That cannot happen," said Basu.

Lenders have been constantly lowering their deposit rates at a time of surplus liquidity. For instance, India’s largest lender SBI had lowered its fixed deposit rates by up to 40 bps on 27 May. It was the bank’s second deposit rate cut in May, with the first one on 12 May. Retail depositors now earn an interest of 5.1% on their 1-2-year term deposits of below ₹2 crore, down from 5.5% earlier.

According to a private sector banker, despite the cut in rates, deposits have been flowing into banks as they are not finding faith in other avenues of investment. Deposits have been consistently accumulating in banks and have reached ₹139.55 trillion as on 5 June, up 2.8% or ₹3.84 trillion since 27 June.

“A bank cannot say no to depositors and what we are seeing now is that despite all the rate cuts, people are still putting money in banks. The surge in deposits is coming at a time when banks do not have many means of deploying credit," said the banker quoted above, on condition of anonymity.

India Ratings and Research said in a note on 18 June that AAA-rated banks in its coverage have witnessed an increase in the deposit accretion rate, both on a sequential and y-o-y bases in Q4 FY20, whereas new-age private banks, regional banks and small finance banks (SFBs) have mostly slowed down.

“While deposit accretion has been strong, a shift in the profile of the banks accruing them is noticed with depositors focusing on quality and safety to differentiate between banks," said the India Ratings note.

