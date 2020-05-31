MUMBAI: Private sector lender IDBI Bank has fallen short of its recovery target by ₹700 crore due to the covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, said Rakesh Sharma, chief executive of the bank.

"The recoveries in this quarter were at ₹1,457 crore and in addition there were upgradations of ₹328 crore. Maybe because of covid-19, the recoveries have fallen short by almost ₹700 crore," said Sharma.

He added that since January and February were quite normal, the bank has been able to recover and upgrade ₹1,785 crore, apart from ₹344 crore in technical written off accounts.

According to Sharma, the lender has frontloaded the entire 10% additional provisioning of ₹247 crore on account of covid-19 moratorium in the March quarter. The bank’s provision coverage ratio stood at 93.74%.

“The RBI had said that we should make a provision on the all special mention account (SMA) loans where the moratorium has been extended. This was to be done after netting the recoveries. As of 21 May, the total SMA were ₹2,470 crore and as per RBI guidelines we were required to make 5% provisions but we have made 10% provisions," said Sharma, adding that the bank’s provision coverage ratio is the highest in the industry.

Banks classify borrowers into special mention accounts based on their delay in repayment. Special mention account-0 (SMA- 0) loans refer to those where the repayment overdue is between one and 30 days, SMA-1 between 31 and 60 days and SMA-2 from 61 to 90 days. The asset turns non-performing (NPA) after 90 days of being overdue.

While IDBI Bank’s net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio stood at 4.19% in Q4 FY20, its gross NPA ratio was at 27.53%.

Ajay Sharma, executive director and chief financial officer, IDBI Bank, said in March, due to various curbs and the lockdown, repayments were not forthcoming, especially in the retail segment.

"I think we must say that even though borrowers have opted for the moratorium, we are seeing repayments coming," said Sharma.

The bank said 68% of its retail borrowers have opted for the moratorium and almost half of these borrowers have conveyed that they have a surplus cash with them but chose to defer repayments out of abundant caution. In large corporate accounts, 69% of borrowers have availed of the moratorium and the number is 51% for mid-corporates.

