Mumbai: India’s securitisation market is expected to face hurdles for the next one-two quarters owing to disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic, rating agency Icra said in a statement.

In FY20, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) raised around ₹1.97 trillion, similar to the securitisation volumes seen in FY19.

However, due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown that has severely impacted the income generation of a large number of borrowers, the NBFCs are likely to witness a spike in delinquencies across all asset classes, especially loans disbursed by micro finance institutions (MFIs), the rating agency said. It added that this could result in challenges in sell-down of their portfolio.

Abhishek Dafria, vice-president and head - structured finance ratings at Icra said that prior to the covid-19 outbreak, NBFCs and HFCs did rely heavily on securitisation, raising about ₹3.4 trillion during the last 18 months (October 2018 to March 2020), to partly overcome the difficulties faced in raising funds on their own balance sheets.

“Apart from proving to be a useful alternate funding source, securitisation also helped the entities improve their asset-liability management (ALM). We, however, expect the securitisation volumes to be negatively impacted in the current year, especially in the first half of FY21," said Dafria.

According to Icra, the muted growth in the retail loan book of NBFCs and HFCs, estimated at 6-8% in FY21 as against 10-13% in FY20, would also impact securitisation volumes for FY21 as it will reduce the funding requirements as well as decrease the availability of loans eligible for securitisation.

