MUMBAI : The sharp decline in economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak may drag credit growth to a multi-decade low of 0-1% in FY21, credit rating agency Crisil said on Monday.

“This is in sharp contrast to Crisil’s earlier expectation of 8-9% credit growth before the pandemic struck. In other words, the impact of the pandemic on credit growth will be a whopping 800 basis points (bps)," credit ratings agency said. As per the report, gross bank credit growth was at 3% in FY17, 9% in FY18, 11% in FY19, 6% (estimated) in FY20.

Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, Crisil Ratings said that the crisis is unprecedented and so will its economic fallout be – such as lower capex demand as well as lower discretionary spends, to name some – which will slow down credit offtake.

“The corporate loan portfolio, which constitutes almost half of total credit, is expected to be the worst-hit, and de-grow this fiscal. The lockdown has led to significant disruption in operations with limited capacity utilisation across sectors," said Sitaraman.

The erosion in incremental bank credit since the start of the nationwide lockdown continues unabated, with the decline between 27 March and 22 May at ₹1.76 trillion. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while non-food credit stood at ₹103.2 trillion as on 27 March, it shrank to ₹101.4 trillion as on 22 May.

Retail lending, Crisil said, which is about a fourth of overall credit and was holding fort so far, is also expected to slide amid job losses and salary cuts that will lead to reduced expenditure on discretionary items. That apart, purchase of new homes and vehicles are expected to be delayed, impacting demand for financing.

“Disbursements across most asset classes will see a significant decline this fiscal. Consequently, overall growth in retail loans is also expected to fall sharply to low single digits this fiscal, compared with average growth in the mid-teens over the past couple of years," the rating agency said.

However, small business loans are expected to grow the most at 6-7% this fiscal, riding on the government’s stimulus package – particularly the ₹3-trillion guaranteed emergency credit line – and are likely to be driven by public sector lenders, it said. Agricultural loans, Crisil said, will likely grow 3-4%, supported by expectations of a normal monsoon and faster recovery in rural India from the pandemic.

Subha Sri Narayanan, director, Crisil Ratings said while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been reducing policy rates and the government has introduced measures to encourage lending, banks continue to be risk-averse, as reflected in higher surplus liquidity parked with the central bank and the high credit spreads for most borrowers.

“Therefore, boosting lender confidence through specific sectoral measures that can allay their concerns and lead to efficient transmission of rates and funding, is an imperative to enhance credit growth," said Narayanan.

