Covid relief: MSME loans under guarantee scheme will not be charged risk weight

MUMBAI: Loans given to micro, small and medium enterprises under the ₹3 lakh crore government guarantee scheme of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package will not be charged any risk weight, according to a senior Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The scheme offers an unconditional government guarantee to banks in the event of default by these small borrowers.

The finance ministry had sought RBI's approval to make these loans risk free, leaving banks with more capital to lend. Typically, MSME loans attract a minimum of risk weight of 20%. However, the unconditional guarantee provided by the government gives enough comfort to RBI to allow banks to keep zero risk weight against these loans, said the official cited earlier.

Risk weight refers to risk considered by the central bank on any loan. Based on the riskiness of the asset, a specific risk weight is assigned to it and the asset value is adjusted as per the risk weight. The risker the asset, the higher the risk weightage and the lower its value.

In India, RBI prescribes risk weights for different assets and sectoral/individual industry exposures. For instance, the risk weight on a government bond is zero, but it could be as much as 100% for banks’ exposure to real estate assets. A lower risk weight indicates that the bank will have to set aside lesser capital against these loans.

The move to allow zero risk weight on these government guaranteed MSME loans is aimed at encouraging banks to provide fresh credit to these borrowers without the pressure of setting aside additional capital against these loans.

MSME loans under this scheme will be guaranteed by the National Credit Guarantee Trust Company Ltd (NCGTC) in the form of a Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL) facility.

The guarantee cover will be available for additional working capital and term loan facilities of up to 20% of the outstanding credit limit up to ₹25 crore as on 29 February, 2020.

For instance, if a business has a loan outstanding of ₹1 crore, it can borrow another ₹20 lakh. Only existing borrowers with a turnover of up to ₹100 crore and those with up to 60 days past dues can avail of this scheme.

The tenure of loan under this scheme will be four years, with a moratorium period of one year on the principal amount. The NCGTC will not charge any guarantee fee. The interest rate under the scheme is 9.25% if the loan is extended by banks and financial institutions, and 14% if by NBFCs.

On 23 May, Nirmala Sitharaman told heads of public sector banks to zealously implement the government’s plan for credit push to small businesses hit hard by the lockdown.

According to the TransUnion Cibil SIDBI report for April, the total on-balance sheet commercial lending exposure in India stood at ₹64.45 lakh crore as of January 2020, which was at ₹64.04 lakh crores for December 2019.

The MSME exposure stood at ₹17.75 lakh crores as of January 2020 and has observed reduction in credit exposure across most sub-segments of MSME lending, the report said.

