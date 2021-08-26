Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid second wave increased banks' asset quality risks, but severe decline unlikely: Moody's

Covid second wave increased banks' asset quality risks, but severe decline unlikely: Moody's

Premium
Resurgence of coronavirus raises asset risks but loan-loss buffers are sufficiently strong, Moody's said
1 min read . 02:06 PM IST Livemint

  • Banks' improved profitability, capital and loss buffers will help them absorb anticipated loan losses and maintain credit strength, Moody's said

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said that the second wave of Covid infections has increased asset risks for Indian banks, but a severe deterioration is unlikely. Second infection wave will lead to new problem loans in the retail and SME segments, but a severe asset quality decline is unlikely, it said, as banks' improved profitability, capital and loss buffers will help them absorb anticipated loan losses and maintain credit strength.

The country's economic recovery, a tightening of loan underwriting criteria and continued government support will prevent a sharp spike in problem loans, it said.

“A severe deterioration of banks' asset quality is unlikely, despite an expected rise in new loan impairments particularly among individuals and small businesses that were hit hardest by the virus outbreak.

“This is because government initiatives like the emergency credit linked guarantee scheme (ECLGS) have been effective in providing immediate liquidity for businesses," Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Alka Anbarasu said.

In addition, accommodative interest rates and loan restructuring schemes will continue to mitigate asset risks, such that the coronavirus resurgence will delay but not derail the improvements in banks' balance sheets that had begun before the pandemic.

Moody's baseline expectation is that newly formed non-performing loans (NPLs) at public sector banks will increase nearly 50 per cent to about 1.5 per cent of gross loans annually in the next two years.

Nevertheless, banks' average NPL ratios will remain largely stable, driven by the resolution of legacy NPLs and an acceleration of credit growth, Moody's added. 

