Covid surge may upend drop in auto-debit payment failure

These repayment failures display the vulnerability of the retail loan segment for banks and non-bank financiers. Bankers stress that these failures are primarily from non-banking financial company customers, many of whom have relatively low credit scores and are more susceptible to cash flow disruptions. That said, individual loans are clearly the bastion of most banks and non-banks, with even those with large legacy infrastructure bad loans now focusing largely on retail. Bank loans to individual borrowers stood at ₹27.7 trillion as on 26 February, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India. Moreover, it is to be seen how banks with greater exposure to unsecured credit fare under the current circumstances.

