Covid-induced  stress  in  retail loans keeps lenders on edge

Private sector lender Yes Bank also saw stress piling up in its retail portfolio in the June quarter. Compared to the March quarter, the GNPA ratio rose 40 bps to 3.3% of retail assets. That apart, retail loans that were overdue between 61-90 days rose to ₹790 crore in the June quarter, from ₹234 crore in the March quarter and ₹513 crore in the June quarter of the last year. Loans turn non-performing if repayments are not made within 90 days of the scheduled date.