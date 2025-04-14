Industry
CP-CD issuances at multi-year high in FY25 as lenders rely on short-term papers to meet funding gap amid tight liquidity
SummaryFundraising through commercial papers was the highest in FY25 in the last 3 years, whereas funding through certificates of deposit was the highest in the last five years, according to data by primedatabase.com.
MUMBAI : Banks and non-banking financial companies relied heavily on raising short-term funds from capital markets to meet the shortfall in their capital amid persistently tight system liquidity through most of FY25.
