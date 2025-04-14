Also Read: RBI moots classification of loans against gold jewellery based on end use

Last month, India Ratings had, in a note, said CPs maturing in March, April, and May 2025 amounted to ₹1.65 trillion, ₹36,000 crore and ₹85,000 crore, respectively, as on 6 March 2025. Of the aggregate amount of ₹2.85 trillion CPs, non-banks accounted for 48% of the issuances at ₹1.37 trillion and public finance entities for 17% at ₹50,000 crore. These CPs have been issued by 216 corporates, wherein the top 10 issuers—who are regularly active in the market—accounted for 43% of the aggregate amount at ₹1.2 trillion.