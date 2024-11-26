Industry
Microlenders wake up to hangover after credit party
Shayan Ghosh , Varun Sood 4 min read 26 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Leading microfinance companies are warning of overleverage, with their internal findings suggesting that many borrowers have four or more active loans
Mumbai/Bengaluru: Microlenders that splashed out money to indebted individuals are now struggling to get it back, raising concerns that payment delays could show up on balance sheets soon.
