Credit card debt has slowed—but what’s worrying regulators?
howindialives.com 5 min read 13 Oct 2025, 01:32 pm IST
Summary
Year-on-year growth in credit card balance outstanding has tempered. But, this does not signal the end of households’ financial stress. More risks are still looming.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Credit cards account for just 5% of total loans outstanding to individuals in India, yet they serve as a bellwether for household debt.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story