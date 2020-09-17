Credit card firms explore ways to get repayments

“We have been able to enrol large numbers of customers in these schemes, and the way it works is if you don’t enrol into a payment plan, you cannot sustain the revolver interest, which is 40% plus. So you come to a scheme, you get more time. Your rate comes from 40%-plus to 12-20%, which is the rate for these schemes. You get two years in the RBI scheme and 15 months in our scheme. So it’s a win-win situation for both. Many are good customers. For instance, 55% had never missed a payment for the last 24 months," SBI cards managing director and chief executive officer Ashwini Kumar Tewari said in an interview.