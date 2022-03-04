Credit card spends point to rising consumer confidence

Credit card spending has been resilient even after the festive season, but consumption revival is still some time away, said a senior banker. Considering that India’s credit card penetration is under 10%, spending is not an accurate gauge of overall consumption, largely limited to urban and semi-urban areas, he said. Credit card ownership in India stood at 3% of the population 15 years and older in 2017-18, according to the World Bank, but it would have improved to about 5-6% now, said an August report by PwC. This is quite lower than 66% in the US, 65% in the UK, and 30% in Brazil.