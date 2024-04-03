Credit card transactions soared 11% to ₹9.30 trillion between June-Dec 2023: Report
The UPI transactions volume between June and December 2023 increased to 65.77 billion
The number of debit card transactions in the second half of 2023 were 1.15 billion
Amid the digital revolution era in the country, credit card transactions remained second-favourite among citizens for payments after the UPI system. Whereas, debit card payments remained sluggish. The credit card transactions saw an 11% rise between June and December 2023 in India, according to a report by Worldline.