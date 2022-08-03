Banks ready for a fight for consumer deposits

To be sure, banks have already started raising deposit rates, but not across tenors and segments. The ICRA report from July found that for a sample of 30 large banks, the average hike in the six-month and one-year deposit rates for banks during the April-July period was limited to 15 basis points (bps) and 25 bps, respectively. The hike has been larger for short-term wholesale deposits. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.