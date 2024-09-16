Worried banks, RBI

Credit growth overshooting deposit growth had worried banks and the regulator alike. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in July that while there will always be some gap between the two, credit growth should not “run ahead of deposit growth by miles". However, though the regulator wants banks to launch new products and use branches to attract more deposits, it can only persuade them to do so since it give up fixing deposit rates almost three decades ago, Mint reported on 17 August.