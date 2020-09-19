Credit growth fails to pick up despite govt measures

FY19 and FY20 were years of relative slowdown in the Indian economy when certain new measures like demonetization, goods and services tax and Real Estate Regulatory Authority were introduced, Arijit Basu, managing director, State Bank of India (SBI) said on 9 September. “All these have had their impact. While there has been a slowdown, the view that had emerged among many bankers was that from 2020-21 onwards, it could be years of very good economic growth coupled with very good credit growth for the banks in a risk-mitigated manner," he said.