Credit growth healthy but current pace unviable, say bank CEOs3 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Bankers said credit growth is typically seen as robust when it is about 1.2-1.3 times the nominal GDP
The current level of bank credit growth is not sustainable, but given the strong economic growth signals, it will still clock double-digit numbers, chief executives of top banks said at Mint Annual Banking Conclave last week.