Credit growth trajectory likely to slow down to 12-14% YoY over FY25-27, says Emkay Global
Private banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank are in a branch expansion mode and have identified their niche focus areas to mobilize retail deposits, but PSU Bank, except the likes of SBI and Bank of Baroda, still lag and could, thus, suffer in the long run.
India’s banking sector is expected to face a slowdown in credit growth and with banks exhausting strategies to sustain margins, the imperative for mobilizing deposits emerges, analysts said.
