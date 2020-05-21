MUMBAI : As the lockdown enters its fourth phase, credit growth has clearly taken a beating with outstanding loans shrinking by ₹1.36 trillion between 27 March and 8 May, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Total outstanding non-food credit stood at ₹101.83 trillion and was 1.32% lower than 27 March.

India has been in a locked state since 25 March after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first tranche to curtail the spread of covid-19. While the initial phases witnessed a complete shutdown of businesses, the country has gradually reopened in green and orange zones or locations with relatively less impact of the virus.

Bankers believe that the wilting credit growth is also a result of lack of demand for loans and cannot be entirely pinned upon banks’ reluctance to lend. A senior banker at a large public sector had told Mint last week that customers do not want to borrow now but keep their credit lines in place. “They might need money immediately after the lockdown and want to keep the sanctioned limit in place," he had said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office tweeted on 12 May that public sector banks have sanctioned ₹5.95 trillion in loans between 1 March and 8 May. RBI data on credit flow is available from 28 February to 8 May and shows incremental credit growth of ₹1.43 trillion between these two dates, showing a difference of ₹4.5 trillion between sanctions and disbursals.

To be sure, RBI data is on outstanding credit (net of repayments) but since most banks have said that around half of their borrowers have opted for the three-month moratorium, repayments are unlikely to have surpassed fresh disbursements. That apart, while the government data on sanctions is for only public sector banks, RBI data is for all scheduled commercial banks.

Rating agency Icra said on 5 May said that the incremental credit flow from banks stood at ₹5.9 trillion in FY2020 as compared to ₹11.9 trillion during FY2019 as slowing economic growth curtailed the fresh credit demand apart from increased risk aversion among lenders.

Karthik Srinivasan, group head (financial sector ratings) at Icra said that there are expectations of increase in incremental credit flow during FY21, driven by increased credit demand amid weakening cash flows of borrowers because of Covid-19 induced stress.

Meanwhile the government recently announced measures for small businesses and non-bank financiers which include ₹3 trillion in guaranteed loans. Experts are of the opinion that while banks have been not been to keen to lend to these sectors, the government guarantee could be a push in the right direction. A 14 May note by IFA Global Research Academy pointed out that the measures are intended at getting the flow of credit to resume in the banking system.

Lenders have so far been stashing significant sums of money with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), sometimes even more than ₹8 trillion on a daily basis. Banks would therefore rather earn a paltry interest of 3.75% than lend to businesses and consumers. Lenders parked ₹7.46 trillion with the central bank on 20 May. This, however, has been gradually declining from ₹8.13 trillion as on 13 May, to ₹7.6 trillion as on 18 May.

“The banking system has witnessed considerable increase in liquidity following the RBI measures of the last two-three months. This, however, has not led to a commensurate increase in credit offtake from banks," Care Ratings said in a report on 20 May

Care Ratings added that there could be an increase in bank credit offtake in the coming quarters. “Businesses as well as the retail segment who have been faced with cash flow issues due to the shutdown are expected to seek bank funding. The credit guarantee provided by the central government for lending to MSMEs, NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs in the special economic package too could stimulate bank credit offtake," the report said adding that the growth may not be sizeable, given the underlying risk aversion of banks to lend on fears of the lending turning bad in the future.

