Mint Explainer | Will the credit guarantee scheme 2.0 fix microfinance’s funding freeze?

Harsh Kumar
4 min read23 Mar 2026, 11:35 AM IST
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Banks and financial institutions have turned cautious over the past 12–18 months due to sector stress, making approvals harder to secure. (Bloomberg)
Summary
Banks have turned cautious on microfinance after months of stress. The 20,000 crore guarantee seeks to de-risk lending and push stalled proposals through. How will it revive credit flow to small borrowers?

The government has launched a 20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for microfinance institutions to revive lending in the microfinance sector, which has been hit by a prolonged period of stress. The move is aimed at restoring lender confidence and improving credit flow to small borrowers. What does it mean for the sector. Mint explains.

What is the new scheme for microfinance?

The Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions-2.0 (CGSMFI-2.0), effective 20 March 2026, provides partial credit guarantee to banks and financial institutions for loans extended to non-banks and other microfinance institutions (MFI) for onward lending to small borrowers.

The scheme will remain open until 30 June 2026 or until guarantees worth 20,000 crore are issued. The objective is to reduce risk perception among lenders and ensure that credit continues to flow to financially vulnerable segments.

Also Read | Govt rolls out ₹20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for microfinance lending

The first credit guarantee scheme for MFIs was launched on 28 June 2021 to support the sector during the covid-19 disruption. Initially valid till 31 March 2022 or until 7,500 crore of guarantees were issued, it required no guarantee fee or collateral, and mandated that at least 80% of funds be deployed toward fresh loans while keeping borrower rates within RBI norms.

How does the scheme work?

Under the framework, banks and eligible institutions lend to MFIs, which then on-lend to small borrowers. These loans are backed by a government guarantee through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company, covering 70–80% of the default amount, depending on the size of the MFI.

The loans have a maximum tenure of three years, including a one-year moratorium, and come with interest rate caps to ensure affordability and responsible lending.

How will the scheme impact the microfinance sector?

Although the 20,000 crore corpus is relatively small compared to the overall size of the microfinance industry, its significance lies in the confidence it provides.

Industry participants note that even earlier support measures had a similar psychological impact, helping lenders push proposals through internal sanction processes.

Over the past 12–18 months, banks and financial institutions had turned cautious due to stress in the sector, making it difficult to secure approvals. The presence of a sovereign-backed guarantee is expected to ease these concerns, enabling fresh sanctions and restarting credit flow. Once lending resumes, it could create a virtuous cycle of disbursement, repayment and further credit expansion.

"What the sector needed most at this stage was not just capital, but the confidence to restart lending. Once that flow begins, it creates a cycle—disbursements pick up, repayments follow, and lenders gradually become more comfortable in extending credit again, "said Jiji Mammen, executive director and CEO of Sa-Dhan, an association of microfinance institutions.

What trends are visible in microfinance lending?

According to a recent Microfinance Pulse Report by Equifax India, in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India, the sector is witnessing a clear shift toward higher-ticket loans, even as overall lending remains cautious.

Loans above 75,000 now account for 38% of total disbursement value, up from 25% a year ago, while the share of smaller loans below 50,000 has fallen to 17% from 33%. This has pushed the average ticket size up 16% year-on-year to 61,253, suggesting lenders are focusing on borrowers with stronger credit profiles.

Also Read | Banking question: Has the credit-deposit ratio lost its relevance?

At the same time, the overall portfolio outstanding declined 22% year-on-year to 2.69 trillion as of December 2025, reflecting tighter underwriting standards and a more measured approach to growth.

What are the state-level and regional trends in the sector?

State-level data shows divergence despite improving credit quality. Bihar remains the largest microfinance market with a 16% share of industry exposure. Among major states, Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest portfolio contraction at 16% year-on-year, while Karnataka saw the sharpest decline at 34%.

Tamil Nadu reported the lowest 30+ days past due delinquency ratio at 3.09%. Despite the overall contraction in lending, all top 10 states recorded improvements in delinquency levels compared with a year ago, indicating strengthening repayment behaviour.

Why was there a need for this scheme now?

The microfinance sector has faced multiple challenges over the past one to one-and-a-half years, including over-lending in certain regions, rising borrower stress and a pullback in funding from banks.

While regulatory guardrails and self-regulatory measures have helped improve lending discipline and asset quality, access to funds remained the key constraint. The scheme directly addresses this gap by encouraging lenders to re-enter the sector with reduced risk.

What is the outlook for the microfinance sector?

The sector is currently undergoing consolidation marked by tighter lending practices, higher loan sizes and improving repayment trends. Despite near-term challenges, the long-term outlook remains strong due to the large unmet demand for small-ticket credit in India.

Also Read | Microfinance is taking baby steps to recovery but there is a long walk ahead

MFIs are expected to continue playing a key role in last-mile credit delivery, with evolving business models and stronger regulatory oversight by the Reserve Bank of India supporting more sustainable growth going forward.

"Going ahead, microfinance will continue to play a critical role in financial inclusion. The model may evolve—with a mix of group and individual lending and greater partnerships with larger institutions—but the need for last-mile credit delivery remains strong. With improved discipline and better access to funding, the sector is well placed to stabilise and grow," Mammen said.

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