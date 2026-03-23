The government has launched a ₹20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for microfinance institutions to revive lending in the microfinance sector, which has been hit by a prolonged period of stress. The move is aimed at restoring lender confidence and improving credit flow to small borrowers. What does it mean for the sector. Mint explains.
Mint Explainer | Will the credit guarantee scheme 2.0 fix microfinance’s funding freeze?
SummaryBanks have turned cautious on microfinance after months of stress. The ₹20,000 crore guarantee seeks to de-risk lending and push stalled proposals through. How will it revive credit flow to small borrowers?
The government has launched a ₹20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for microfinance institutions to revive lending in the microfinance sector, which has been hit by a prolonged period of stress. The move is aimed at restoring lender confidence and improving credit flow to small borrowers. What does it mean for the sector. Mint explains.
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