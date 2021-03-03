Credit score takes centre stage in post-covid home loan boom

SBI borrowers with credit scores between 700 and 750 will have to shell out a higher rate of 6.9% on home loans, whereas those in the 751-800 band will be eligible for loans at 6.8%. These are rates applicable to loans up to ₹75 lakh, and borrowers have to pay interest in the range of 6.75-7% for loans over ₹75 lakh and up to ₹5 crore, again depending on their credit rating.