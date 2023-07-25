Credit Suisse-Archegos mess: UBS slapped with $400 million fine

After failing to manage the finances of Credit Suisse, banking giant UBS is fined with $400 million by the US, Swiss and UK banking authorities. The bank is also fined for its relationship with collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

UBS had bought Credit Suisse in June, at the time when the bank was reeling under money crisis. Archegos failed in 2021, and led to a loss of billions of dollars to the Wall Street investors. The Swiss bank took more than $5 billion in losses from Archego's failure. Over a period of two years, the $5 billion loss of ACM led to the fire sale of Credit Suisse to UBS in June.

Credit Suisse's prime brokerage service to Archegos capital

Earlier, Credit Suisse management used to give Archegos capital treatment through its prime brokerage division. This ultimately brought undue risk for the bank when Archegos purchased a highlyy concentrated position in ViacomCBS. The firm's manager, Bill Hwang, is scheduled to face fraud charges for the collapse of Archegos in October.

In a statement, the Federal Reserve said that Credit Suisse failed to “adequately manage the risk posed by Archegos despite repeated warnings". The announcement of fine was made by the US Fed alongside the Bank of England and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.