Credit Suisse-Archegos mess: UBS slapped with $400 million fine

Credit Suisse-Archegos mess: UBS slapped with $400 million fine1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:10 AM IST
UBS has been fined $400 million by US, Swiss and UK banking authorities for its mismanagement of Credit Suisse's finances and its relationship with Archegos Capital Management
After failing to manage the finances of Credit Suisse, banking giant UBS is fined with $400 million by the US, Swiss and UK banking authorities. The bank is also fined for its relationship with collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.
