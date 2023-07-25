comScore
Credit Suisse-Archegos mess: UBS slapped with $400 million fine
Credit Suisse-Archegos mess: UBS slapped with $400 million fine

 1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:10 AM IST Livemint

UBS has been fined $400 million by US, Swiss and UK banking authorities for its mismanagement of Credit Suisse's finances and its relationship with Archegos Capital Management

FILE - The logo of Swiss bank UBS is fixed on a building where the bank has offices in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 8, 2022. Swiss banking giant UBS will pay nearly $400 million in fines to U.S., Swiss and U.K. banking authorities for the management failures of Credit Suisse, which UBS bought in June 2023, related to how Credit Suisse handled its relationship with collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital Management. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) (AP)

UBS had bought Credit Suisse in June, at the time when the bank was reeling under money crisis. Archegos failed in 2021, and led to a loss of billions of dollars to the Wall Street investors. The Swiss bank took more than $5 billion in losses from Archego's failure. Over a period of two years, the $5 billion loss of ACM led to the fire sale of Credit Suisse to UBS in June.

Credit Suisse's prime brokerage service to Archegos capital

Earlier, Credit Suisse management used to give Archegos capital treatment through its prime brokerage division. This ultimately brought undue risk for the bank when Archegos purchased a highlyy concentrated position in ViacomCBS. The firm's manager, Bill Hwang, is scheduled to face fraud charges for the collapse of Archegos in October.

In a statement, the Federal Reserve said that Credit Suisse failed to “adequately manage the risk posed by Archegos despite repeated warnings". The announcement of fine was made by the US Fed alongside the Bank of England and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 07:10 AM IST
