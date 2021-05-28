Credit Suisse cuts ties with SoftBank after Greensill crisis

Credit Suisse marketed its popular supply-chain finance funds as among the safest investments it offered, because the loans they held were backed by invoices usually paid in weeks and the funds were insured. But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted. The firm’s collapse forced Credit Suisse to liquidate the funds, and investors finally payment is still uncertain.

