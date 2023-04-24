Credit Suisse Details Painful Final Days Before Rescue
- The Swiss bank lost a further $75 billion in customer deposits before agreeing to be bought by UBS in March
Credit Suisse Group AG gave a glimpse of its chaotic final weeks before a rescue last month by UBS Group AG in a first-quarter earnings report that showed operating revenue diving and customers rushing to pull deposits.
The Swiss bank lost more than $2 billion from its businesses in the first quarter, but posted a prodigious net profit because of the paper gains realized from writing off $17 billion in bonds. Customers withdrew around $75 billion in deposits, in a run that the bank says has moderated since the UBS deal announcement on March 19. Revenue fell across its investment-banking and wealth-management arms and its domestic bank.
Credit Suisse agreed to be bought for around $3.25 billion after losing the confidence of customers and investors. Switzerland’s government backstopped the deal with the bond write-off, as well as liquidity lines, a guarantee against $9 billion in potential losses on trading portfolios and a competition waiver letting UBS control much of the Swiss banking market.
Some Credit Suisse bondholders are suing in the country over the regulator’s decision to void the $17 billion in bonds, which made up part of the bank’s capital cushion.
Credit Suisse posted a 12.43 billion Swiss franc net profit, equivalent to $13.9 billion, for the first three months of the year because of the value of the written-off bonds. The bank lurched through financial losses and scandals in the past several years, and failed in a last attempt to restructure and regain trust after bank customers started pulling their deposits and investments last fall.
The massive quarterly profit, the largest in the bank’s history and among the largest ever for a bank, is an unusual coda given the bank’s unraveling.
It was possible because the write-down of the bonds feeds through as a revenue gain, which leads to a swelling of paper profits. But it isn’t money that Credit Suisse shareholders will immediately realize. UBS benefits, however, since it inherits Credit Suisse without having to repay those bonds. Credit Suisse shareholders will receive UBS stock once the deal completes.
Share prices of both banks rose modestly Monday, though the accounting gain wasn’t a surprise.
Credit Suisse’s results gave a view into the integration challenges that UBS faces. The smaller lender’s wealth management business, particularly in Asia and the Middle East, was coveted by UBS but risks being hollowed out. Assets under management in the unit are 29% lower than at the end of the first quarter of 2022, at around $563 billion. Gross margins fell.
In Credit Suisse’s investment bank, revenue fell in many divisions because of lower client activity, including as a result of downgrades to the group’s credit rating. Its Swiss bank was more resilient, posting lower revenue but an overall operating profit.
In the last three months of 2022, customers drained around $120 billion from bank assets under management. About another $70 billion came out in the first three months of 2023, Credit Suisse said on Monday. Those figures include investment products and other client assets beyond just deposits.
The departing customers meant Credit Suisse needed emergency liquidity support from the Swiss National Bank. Credit Suisse said it borrowed around $120 billion from the central bank as of March 31.
Some UBS shareholders are urging UBS to spin off Credit Suisse’s domestic bank. The merger is politically charged in Switzerland because of the potential for job cuts and the possible cost of the government backstop for UBS.
The banks are No. 1 and No. 2 by assets in their home market and both have Wall Street investment banks and asset-management arms.
UBS has given only a rough outline of its plans for Credit Suisse and the businesses it intends to keep. It has said it will keep the Credit Suisse brand alive in Switzerland for the foreseeable future. UBS reports first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.
The deal is aiming to close in the second quarter, likely making Credit Suisse’s Monday earnings report its last on its own.