Credit Suisse directed to pay ex-Georgian PM $926 million by Singapore Court

Credit Suisse directed to pay ex-Georgian PM $926 million by Singapore Court2 min read 26 May 2023, 06:09 PM IST
The Singapore Court said that the former Swiss banking giant had failed in its duty to safeguard ex-Georgian PM and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili assets.
The fallen giant Credit Suisse, a global investment bank and financial services firm, was asked by a Singapore Court to pay billionaire and former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili a total of $926 million for failing in its duty to safeguard his assets.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×