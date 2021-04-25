Credit Suisse’s $5.5 billion Archegos hit enters big league of bank losses
- ‘The fallout at Credit Suisse is going to continue for some time,’ says Nick Leeson, whose trades led to the 1995 downfall of Barings Bank
Credit Suisse Group AG’s $5.5 billion loss from Archegos Capital Management puts it into the big league of banking mishaps with the likes of Nick Leeson, Jérôme Kerviel and the “London whale."
Archegos, the U.S. family investment firm of former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, took huge bets on a few stocks with money borrowed from Credit Suisse and other banks. When some large positions reversed and Archegos couldn’t meet margin calls, it triggered one of the biggest sudden losses in Wall Street history.
