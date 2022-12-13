Credit Suisse’s next mission: Win back customers
- It could take years for the Swiss bank to regain lost client deposits and investments, analysts say
Credit Suisse Group AG got onto firmer financial footing by selling $4.3 billion in stock. Now, it needs to woo back rich customers who pulled their money while the bank’s fate was uncertain.
The Swiss bank is attempting to mount a comeback from financial losses and scandals. It is spinning off an investment-banking arm and cutting one in six of its 52,000 staff. Investors including Saudi National Bank bought shares in the recent stock sale at rock-bottom prices to help pay for a yearslong restructuring.
But Credit Suisse’s reputation with some rich customers wobbled this fall while the plans were still being crafted by its new management team. They pulled around $67 billion, or around one-tenth of their balances, in a matter of weeks. The withdrawals were largely sparked by online speculation that the 166-year-old bank was in trouble, which also caused plunges in Credit Suisse’s share price and jumps in the cost of insuring its bonds against default. Chairman Axel Lehmann recently said the outflows have largely stopped.
On Friday, Fitch Ratings analysts said Credit Suisse has to overcome cracks in customer confidence to succeed in its revamp. They said the bank’s credit ratings would come under pressure if the wealth-management franchise suffers lasting damage.
Rival bankers and analysts said it could take years for Credit Suisse to recover the lost customer deposits and investments.
In 2021, when booming markets drew investors, Credit Suisse attracted around $33 billion net new assets. The outflow across the bank between Oct. 1 and Nov. 11 was more than $88 billion.
Having a large base of customer assets is crucial to Credit Suisse’s recovery because of the fees and commissions that make up its main source of revenue. This year, Credit Suisse depleted its capital with consecutive quarterly losses. In November, it said it expects a pretax loss of around $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter.
“The market headwinds result in a volatile environment for our clients, and we are fully focused on providing them with differentiated advice and solutions that are in line with market rates," a Credit Suisse spokesman said.
Credit Suisse is Switzerland’s No. 2 bank by assets after UBS Group AG. Outside its home market, Credit Suisse’s main business is managing money and creating investment products for the global rich, particularly in Asia. It also has a Wall Street investment bank raising financing for companies and connecting investors with trading markets. It has plans to shrink that unit through disposals and outside investment.
In recent television interviews, Mr. Lehmann said that clients still like the bank and that few cut ties entirely. Credit Suisse’s relationship managers got in touch with around 8,000 customers in recent weeks to provide reassurance, he said.
Analysts said customers could be drawn back by the high yields they can get on some investment products because of Credit Suisse’s weakened state. Many of the products the bank structures or sells are tied to its own credit quality, and its cost of borrowing has gone up sharply. This month, it issued structured notes in the U.S. maturing in 15 months and paying 7% annual interest.
