Credit Suisse says key liquidity measure did not change the week SVB fell2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 02:26 AM IST
Credit Suisse Group AG's average liquidity coverage ratio, a measure of how much cash-like assets the bank has, did not change between March 8 and March 14, the Swiss lender said on Thursday, despite the global banking crisis.
