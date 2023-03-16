Credit Suisse shares plunge as bank storm spreads

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, former executive board member of the ECB and chairman of Société Générale, said in an interview with German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung that financial contagion has already led to some tightening of monetary conditions. If overdone, the ECB could risk a repeat of 2011, when it continued to lift interest rates despite contagion from Greece’s debt troubles.

