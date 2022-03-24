Credit Suisse warns of $500 million hit from billionaire’s lawsuit

Credit Suisse contested Mr. Ivanishvili’s claims, and has said it was also a victim of a rogue employee breaking the rules. But evidence in the five-week Bermuda trial included a report for Switzerland’s financial regulator in 2017 that found around a dozen executives or managers in Credit Suisse’s private bank knew Mr. Lescaudron was repeatedly breaking rules but turned a blind eye, proposed lenient punishment for his misconduct or otherwise glossed over the issues because he brought in around $25 million in revenue a year.