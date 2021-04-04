Credit Suisse weighs replacing risk chief after month of miscues

In his first reshuffle last year, Gottstein elevated Warner to head both risk and compliance. The promotion made her perhaps the bank’s most senior female executive, and buttressed the chief risk officer role Tidjane Thiam had given her in 2019, with a remit to clean up legacy issues. She joined Credit Suisse as an equity analyst in 2002 and held several senior research roles until she became chief financial officer and chief operating officer for the investment-banking unit in 2010.