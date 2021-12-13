Credit Wise Capital launches WhatsApp-integrated bot ‘Twin2’ for 2-wheeler loans

Twin2 is launched pan and it has already received 5,000 logins in its first week of operations, the company said. “Twin2 is something customers have not seen before. This is the symbol of transparency, and execution of speed. This is the new era for dealers and financial institutions and Credit Wise Capital is leading this," said Karan Thappar, owner, Pilot Honda commenting on the success of Twin2 at his sales store.

