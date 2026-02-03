India’s high credit-deposit ratio: Is the banking system overstretched or just efficient?
Summary
India’s credit-deposit ratio reached 81.75% by the end of 2025, driven by booming credit demand and shifting savings, though systemic stability remains strong.
The credit-deposit (CD) ratio of scheduled commercial banks reached 81.75%—the highest level recorded since 2000-01—on 31 December 2025. Usually, a high CD ratio is a positive indicator as it means that banks are deploying funds efficiently in loans.
