Mumbai: Lenders, bondholders, employees and other creditors to Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) have claimed dues of ₹87,905.6 crore under the insolvency resolution process, showed data on the company’s website.

This does not include holders of fixed deposits, to whom DHFL owed ₹6,188 crore as on 6 July. These claims were submitted to DHFL's administrator R. Subramaniakumar, a former managing director and chief executive of Indian Overseas Bank.

According to the latest data available, financial creditors, including bondholders have claimed dues of ₹86,892.3 crore. While bondholders alone have claimed ₹45,550.07 crore, lenders and other financial creditors have sought ₹41,342.23 crore from the mortgage lender.

State Bank of India, including SBI Singapore, is the largest lender with a claim of ₹10,082.9 crore, followed by Bank of India ( ₹4,125.52 crore), Canara Bank ( ₹2681.81 crore), National Housing Bank ( ₹2,433.79 crore), Union Bank of India ( ₹2,378.05 crore), Syndicate Bank ( ₹2,229.29 crore) and Bank of Baroda ( ₹2,074.92 crore), including others.

Interestingly, the administrator has also received claims of ₹950.53 crore from a group of four real estate companies. These have been classified as “creditors other than financial and operational creditors". The largest of these is from Neelkamal Realtors Tower Pvt Ltd of ₹757.65 crore. Neelkamal is a subsidiary of Mumbai-based real estate company DB Realty.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI had reported that DHFL’s administrator will meet creditors on Monday to discuss potential resolution plans.

On 20 November, the RBI superseded DHFL’s board and later referred the mortgage lender to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The central bank’s initiative seeks to secure the interests of creditors, including over 100,000 fixed deposit holders of DHFL, as a delay in resolution can lead to a rise in slippages and higher non-performing assets for the housing finance company, which stopped lending a few months ago.

DHFL is the first non-bank lender to be referred to NCLT under new rules notified by the government on 15 November. RBI had cited governance concerns and payment defaults by DHFL as the reasons for superseding the board.