Crushing curbs on Paytm Payments Bank

“It could mean further erosion of deposits if its consumers start withdrawing from the bank. The RBI restriction would leave the company in a difficult position as it would no longer be able to cross-sell products on its platform and customers might not be interested in keeping money in their accounts when they cannot use it," said Srinath Sridharan, a policy researcher and corporate advisor. He added that since banking is all about consumer trust, it looks like Paytm Payments Bank has to build it all over, especially with the regulator.