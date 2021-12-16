Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB) on Thursday said it has tied up with online tax filing platform Clear (formerly ClearTax) to launch an income tax e-filing facility for its NRI customers.

The bank said e-filing options will be completely free of cost and that the partnership allows its customers to file their taxes online with reduced effort and lesser time. Customers will also have the option to opt for CA assisted ITR filing for specialized return filings and expert advisory on capital gains, global income, inheritance at a discounted rate for the bank’s customers.

This facility is also available to CSB Bank’s resident customers.

The bank customer should visit the CSB website, click on the value-added services option and under NRI/ Personal Banking option, follow the instructions to file their ITR. Customers can avail a discount using coupon code, wherever applicable, the bank said.

“Our partnership with ClearTax will not only enable basic free of cost self e-filing of income tax for NRI customers as well as resident customers of the Bank but also offer CA assisted options for specialized return filings and advisory at a discounted rate. While the free of cost self-filing option will add to the convenience of the customers by simplifying the process, the assisted option will address the complexities and queries that the customers may have related to the filing of their income tax. Besides, by providing such services under one roof, it would further enrich and enhance customer convenience and their overall experience with the Bank," C.VR. Rajendran, MD & CEO, CSB Bank.

The bank added in its statement that it will provide free tax tools, chatbot and call centre support to its customers for any queries related to self e-filing of income tax.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.