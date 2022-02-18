CSB Bank has got the approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the appointment of Pralay Mondal as the deputy managing director of the company, according to an exchange filing.

Mondal will be the deputy managing director of the lender for a period of three years.

We wish to inform you about the appointment of Mr. Pralay Mondal (DIN: 00117994) as the ‘Deputy Managing Director’ of the Bank subject to the approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) along with the disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Regulations read with SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015," CSB Bank said in a filing

Further to the above, we wish to inform you that RBI has today, vide their letter dated February 17,2022, conveyed their approval in terms of Selection 35 B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, to theappointment of Pralay Mondal as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, for a period of three years from the date of approval letter cited above, it said.

His prior appointment in the bank since September 23, 2020 was as President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT).

With over 30 years of banking experience across multiple business and functions including retail assets, retail liabilities, business banking, products and technology, Mondal has been instrumental in building up various facets in leading banks and reputable organisations such as Axis Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive.

He is also credited with building broking and capital market businesses, wealth management franchise, private banking, bank promoted NBFCs, credit cards and large payments franchise and digital businesses, it added.

For the last 16 months at the bank, Mondal has been working on enhancing the retail franchise distribution and branches, while building future ready technology platforms, the bank said.

On Friday, CSB Bank shares were down 1.52% to settle at ₹233.95 apiece on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.