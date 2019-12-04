CSB Bank re-appoints Rajendran Chinna Veerappan as MD & CEO

New Delhi: The Kerala based CSB Bank, formerly known as formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank, in its board meeting held on 2 December, re-appointed Rajendran Chinna Veerappan as Managing Director and CEO of the Bank.

Veerappan has been on CSB board since November 2016 and his tenure was to end on 8 December. The board of directors of the bank have appointed for another three years with effect from 9 December till 8 December 2022. He has over 40 years of experience in banking and finance sector and was previously associated with Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

Veerappan previously served as the chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India and is currently responsible for overall management and expansion of CSB Bank.

The Kerala-based lender which made its debut in the stock exchanges today was listed at ₹275, 41% premium to its issue price of ₹195 per share. The initial public offering (IPO) of the CSB Bank was subscribed 87 times. The share sale was between 22-26 November with a price band of ₹193-195 per share.

At 10.12 am, the shares of the bank surged 54.7% to ₹301.60.

The 98-year-old bank—one of the oldest private lenders in India—had 1.3 million customers as on 30 September. It has a strong base in southern states, especially Kerala, which houses more than half of its branches.