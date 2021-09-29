Employees of Kerala-based Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB) Bank will go on a three-day strike, protesting anti-labour policies and demanding wage revision, the unions announced. Subsequently, the bank has also informed the stock exchanges regarding the same.

According to reports, the CSB Bank had told its unions that it would implement the wage agreement concluded between Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the unions. But it did not give its consent to IBA to negotiate with unions on its behalf.

This is to inform you that the Catholic Syrian Bank Officers’ Association (CSBOA), Catholic Syrian Bank Staff Association (CSBSA), Catholic Syrian Bank Staff Federation (CSBSF) and Catholic Syrian Bank Award Staff Union (CSBASU) have given notice that their members propose to go on strike on three days starting from September 29, 2021 to October 1, 2021, demanding resolution of certain issues in the Bank, the Kerala-based lender said in a filing.

In case the proposed strike materialises, employees and officers of the Bank belonging to the respective unions may partake in the same, which may affect the normal functioning of the branches/ offices of the Bank at a minimum level as only 1/3 of the total work force of the Bank is affiliated to various unions.

Please note that the alternative and digital banking channels will continue to function normally, CSB Bank said.

The CSB Bank has over 400 branches and over 1.5 million customers.

