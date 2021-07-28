The government on Wednesday decided to make sure that in the event of a bank failure, depositors will be given the amount of insurance cover on their deposit within 90 days.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corp. (DICGC) Bill 2021 will be moved in the current session of Parliament itself in this regard.

Briefing the decisions of the union cabinet on Wednesday, Sitharaman also said that the government has decided to recast the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act to decriminalise certain provisions and improve ease of doing business. LLP is a preferred legal form among start-ups. There are over 200,000 LLPs in the country.

The insurance cover on bank deposits was raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh last year and Sitharaman had in her FY22 budget speech this year assured that the DICGC Act will be streamlined so that depositors are able to access their insured amounts in an easy and time-bound manner.

The move is significant as past experience has shown that such insurance payments could get stretched to 8-10 years, the minister said.

“Now we are saying that, even if there is a moratorium on a bank, which means everything is frozen and depositors are not able to take money out of their account, even at that time, this measure (90-day access to insured amount) will set in," the minister said.

Sitharaman explained that DICGC insures all bank deposits including savings, fixed, current and recurring deposits and covers all commercial banks, whether public or private. Local area banks, regional rural banks cooperative and small finance banks and India branches of foreign banks are also insured.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.